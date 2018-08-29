Teen missing for a year after witnessing dad's murder found alive in basement

(Meredith) — A 15-year-old Ohio boy who vanished more than a year ago after witnessing his father's murder has been found alive in a basement, police said.
Jacob Caldwell was located Monday night at a home in Miami Township where four adults not related to him also resided, reported the Springfield News-Sun.
The teen had not been seen since Aug. 21, 2017, six days after he witnessed the fatal shooting of his father, Robert Caldwell. Police said the dad had just won custody of his children before his ex-wife shot and killed him.
On the night of his father's funeral, Jacob ran away from his grandparent's home in Sugarcreek Township, according to WKEF.
Detectives found the teen at a home 40 miles away on Monday after someone called police with "very credible" information on his whereabouts.
The 15-year-old was in good health and did not appear to be held against his will, Sugarcreek Township Police Chief Michael Brown said at a press conference Tuesday.
"There was no evidence of him being secured or locked in. I think he could have roamed throughout the house if he wished," Brown said.
The police chief also said Jacob remained quiet when they found him and looked like he hadn't had a haircut since he went missing.
"It was our understanding that he was not outside much," Brown said. "He's gone a year without school. He's gone a year without socializing with friends."
Jacob is currently being held at the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center on an unruly charge from a previous runaway incident, the News-Sun reported.
The four adults who may have helped him disappear could also face charges, Brown said.
His mother, Tammy Caldwell, remains in jail and faces a potential capital murder charge in Robert Caldwell's death.
