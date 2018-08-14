(Meredith/WQAD/CNN) -- An Iowa teen died just days before he was supposed to start his freshman year of high school.
His humor, that hair, those piercing eyes, and of course, his confidence; 14-year-old Christopher Bunch was born to be known.
"One of his dreams was to make it big on YouTube," said Christopher's dad, Elijah Bunch.
On Aug. 6, the teen's life took a turn for the worst. It all started with a headache at football practice.
"If anything, I was thinking he's probably just really dehydrated," says Christopher's mom Destiny Maynard.
Christopher spent most of the next 48 hours sleeping. That's when his parents knew something was wrong.
"His progression went from zero to one hundred in a matter of four hours," says Elijah Bunch.
Christopher was rushed to the ICU in Iowa City on Wednesday, where he was diagnosed with ADEM disease. That's short for acute disseminated encephalomyelitis. It's a rare autoimmune disease that rapidly attacks the brain and spinal cord.
Iowa City doctors only see about six cases a year. And they say Christopher's is the worst case yet. Within a matter of hours, the teen stopped breathing on his own.
"From that point on, everything just spiraled downhill," says Elijah Bunch.
Christopher passed away on Tuesday, just days after his diagnosis.My heart is so torn into pieces. I am just broken now. I miss my Christopher Bunch so freaking much. I want my boy to come home and jump on the couch to watch home swapping shows. I cannot even fathom how to go on. R.I.P. my sweet blonde blue eyed boy.
Friends of the Bunch family have set up a donation page to help cover mounting medical bills and other expenses.
