Teen charged after pushing friend off 50-foot bridge

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV/Meredith) — A teen accused of pushing her friend off a bridge at Moulton Falls earlier this month has been charged with reckless endangerment.
On Friday, the Clark County Attorney's Office said 18-year-old Tay'lor Ce'Lon Smith is facing one count of reckless endangerment after shoving 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson off a bridge over the East Fork of the Lewis River on Aug. 8.
The incident was caught on cell phone video and shows Holgerson standing on a ledge over the railing while surrounded by a group of people. One person is heard yelling a countdown, and when Holgerson doesn’t jump, Smith is seen pushing her off the bridge.
Holgerson fell about 50 feet and suffered significant injuries including six broken ribs, a punctured lung, air bubbles in her chest and significant trauma to large portions of her skin surface, according to court documents.
Holgerson is now out of the hospital and is recovering at home.
According to court documents, Holgerson stated in an interview that the push was unwanted.
Investigators said Smith admitted to pushing Holgerson off the bridge, but stated that she did so in an attempt to help her overcome her fear, not to hurt her.
According to court documents, there is probable cause to charge Smith with reckless endangerment because she "engaged in conduct which created substantial risk of death and resulted in serious physical injury."
