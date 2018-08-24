T-Mobile says security breach may have exposed personal data of 2 million customers

(Meredith) – T-Mobile announced on Thursday that a possible security breach may have affected 2 million customers.
The company said in a statement that its cyber-security team found and shut down unauthorized access to certain information on Aug. 20 and reported it to authorities.
“None of your financial data (including credit card information) or social security card numbers were involved, and no passwords were compromised,” the company wrote.
But other information like names, billing zip codes, phone numbers, email addresses, account numbers and account types (postpaid or prepaid) may have been compromised.
T-Mobile and MetroPCS customers with questions about the breach can dial 611 from their phones. Customers can also use two-way messaging on MyT-mobile.com or the T-Mobile App to contact customer care.
“We take the security of your information very seriously and have a number of safeguards in place to protect your personal information from unauthorized access,” T-Mobile said in the statement. “We truly regret that this incident occurred and are so sorry for any inconvenience this has caused you.”
