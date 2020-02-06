Slideshow: Kobe Bryant Memorial

1 of 15

LOS ANGELES, CA (WSMV) -- Sources tell CNN that a memorial service is in the planning stages at the Staples Center arena near the end of February.

According to CNN's report, the event may happen on February 24th, sandwiched in between two Lakers home basketball games.

The event would honor the memory of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with the seven other people killed in the helicopter crash: Alyssa, Joh, and Keri Atobelli, Payton and Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan.

The symbolism of the date, 2/24, is not lost in the mix either, being the jersey numbers the Lakers retired in Kobe Bryant's honor.

The L.A. Clippers basketball team also plays home games at the Staples Center, and does have a game on the schedule for the 24th. If the plan remains as projected, the memorial service will be a daytime service, to allow for the evening basketball game.

This is what Kobe Bryant said about basketball, his wife and his daughters

A makeshift memorial is shown near Staples Center in remembrance of former NBA great Kobe Bryant who, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died January 26 in a helicopter crash.

There are not yet any formal announcements, what the time may be, or whether or not tickets would be made available to the public.

The Staples Center can hold approximately 20,000 people for non-sporting events, and has previously hosted memorials for Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.