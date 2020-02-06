Fans gathered outside the Staples Center to pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among five people dead in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA, on Jan. 26, 2020.
A fan displays a jacket embroided with an image of the late Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among five people dead in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA, on Jan. 26, 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: A general view outside of the Staples Center where a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant has been setup by fans who have gathered to honor the basketball star after news broke of his death on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash earlier today in Calabasas, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: A general view outside of the Staples Center where a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant has been setup by fans who have gathered to honor the basketball star after news broke of his death on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash earlier today in Calabasas, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Flowers and tributes are left at a makeshift memorial for former NBA player Kobe Bryant outside the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Bryant, 41, died today in a helicopter crash in near Calabasas, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Flowers and tributes are left at a makeshift memorial for former NBA player Kobe Bryant outside the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Bryant, 41, died today in a helicopter crash in near Calabasas, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Flowers and tributes are left at a makeshift memorial for former NBA player Kobe Bryant outside the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Bryant, 41, died today in a helicopter crash in near Calabasas, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: A man carries flowers as he mourns the death of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center prior to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Bryant, 41, died today in a helicopter crash in near Calabasas, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Los Angeles Lakers fans mourn the death of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center prior to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Bryant, 41, died today in a helicopter crash in near Calabasas, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Flowers and tributes are left at a makeshift memorial for former NBA player Kobe Bryant outside the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Bryant, 41, died today in a helicopter crash in near Calabasas, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
Fans gathered outside the Staples Center to pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among five people dead in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA, on Jan. 26, 2020.
@SHAQ/Twitter
Shaquille O'Neal tweets about the loss of former Lakers teammate and friend Kobe Bryant.
CREDIT: Francisco Oporta/Sports Goofs
A fan displays a jacket embroided with an image of the late Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among five people dead in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA, on Jan. 26, 2020.
CREDIT: Francisco Oporta/Sports Goofs
Fans gather at the Staples Center to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among five people dead in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA, on Jan. 26, 2020.
CREDIT: Francisco Oporta/Sports Goofs
Fans gather at the Staples Center to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among five people dead in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA, on Jan. 26, 2020.
CREDIT: Francisco Oporta/Sports Goofs
Fans gather at the Staples Center to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among five people dead in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA, on Jan. 26, 2020.
@MagicJohnson/Twitter
Magic Johnson reacts to news of the loss of Kobe Bryant.
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: A general view outside of the Staples Center where a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant has been setup by fans who have gathered to honor the basketball star after news broke of his death on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash earlier today in Calabasas, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: A general view outside of the Staples Center where a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant has been setup by fans who have gathered to honor the basketball star after news broke of his death on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash earlier today in Calabasas, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rachel Luna
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Flowers and tributes are left at a makeshift memorial for former NBA player Kobe Bryant outside the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Bryant, 41, died today in a helicopter crash in near Calabasas, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
Rachel Luna
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Flowers and tributes are left at a makeshift memorial for former NBA player Kobe Bryant outside the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Bryant, 41, died today in a helicopter crash in near Calabasas, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
Rachel Luna
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Flowers and tributes are left at a makeshift memorial for former NBA player Kobe Bryant outside the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Bryant, 41, died today in a helicopter crash in near Calabasas, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
Rachel Luna
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: A man carries flowers as he mourns the death of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center prior to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Bryant, 41, died today in a helicopter crash in near Calabasas, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
Rachel Luna
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Los Angeles Lakers fans mourn the death of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center prior to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Bryant, 41, died today in a helicopter crash in near Calabasas, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
Rachel Luna
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Flowers and tributes are left at a makeshift memorial for former NBA player Kobe Bryant outside the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Bryant, 41, died today in a helicopter crash in near Calabasas, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA (WSMV) -- Sources tell CNN that a memorial service is in the planning stages at the Staples Center arena near the end of February.
According to CNN's report, the event may happen on February 24th, sandwiched in between two Lakers home basketball games.
The event would honor the memory of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with the seven other people killed in the helicopter crash: Alyssa, Joh, and Keri Atobelli, Payton and Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan.
The symbolism of the date, 2/24, is not lost in the mix either, being the jersey numbers the Lakers retired in Kobe Bryant's honor.
The L.A. Clippers basketball team also plays home games at the Staples Center, and does have a game on the schedule for the 24th. If the plan remains as projected, the memorial service will be a daytime service, to allow for the evening basketball game.
There are not yet any formal announcements, what the time may be, or whether or not tickets would be made available to the public.
The Staples Center can hold approximately 20,000 people for non-sporting events, and has previously hosted memorials for Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.