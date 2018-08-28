(Meredith) – Pfizer is recalling one specific lot of its Children's Advil Suspension Bubble Gum flavor due to concerns of potential overdoses.
According to the alert, the dosage cup provided in the package is marked in teaspoons, but the instructions on the label are described in milliliters. The mislabeled packaging could make it easy for an overdose to occur.
Symptoms of an ibuprofen overdose include nausea, vomiting, headache, drowsiness, blurred vision and dizziness.
Pfizer said the recalled medicine, which was packaged in 4-ounce bottles, was distributed nationwide to wholesalers and retailers from May 2018 through June 2018.
A full product description of the lot being recalled is listed in the table below: NDC Lot Number Expiration Date SKU UPC Configuration/Count 0573-0207-30 R51129 11/20 F00573020730 3-0573-0207-30-0 4 FL OZ (120 ml) bottle
36 bottles/case Customers who have questions about the recall or need to report an adverse event can contact the Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Information Line at 1-800-88-Advil, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.
