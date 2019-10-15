(CNN) - Here we go again.
Sneakers are once again at the center of a debate over who is right.
Social media is going crazy over the color of a pair of shoes. The singer "Lizzo" posted "I see grey and teal but my whole team sees pink and white help."
Actor Will Smith also chimed in.
The debate about the color of these shoes has been going on since they were first posted online in 2017. And before that, the dress debate took over the internet in 2015.
Experts say these illusions boil down to our genes, and how those impact our own perceptions of lights and colors.
