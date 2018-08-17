Shots fired during Florida high school football game, police say

(Meredith) – Two people were shot during a Palm Beach, Florida, high school football game Friday night.
According to WPTV, one of the victims was found on school property. Both victims are being treated at local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown as are their identities.
The Palm Beach County School District said that all other students are safe.
WPTV said that all the information about the suspect and their motive are still unclear.
This story is developing and will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.