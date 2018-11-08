Say goodbye to another 40 Sears and Kmart stores.
Sears Holdings (SHLD), the bankrupt parent company of the two retailers, said Thursday that 11 Kmart locations and 29 Sears stores will close their doors in February 2019 — adding to the nearly 200 locations the company has already said will shut down in coming months.
The closures are part of Sears Holdings' efforts to drastically reduce costs and find a viable way forward as it moves through bankruptcy proceedings. The company has been struggling for several years and is drowning in debt.
Liquidation sales at the 40 locations "are expected to begin late next week," the company said.
Sears Holdings operated about 1,000 stores as recently as February but has been shuttering underperforming stores. When the company filed for bankruptcy last month, it said it only had about 400 stores that could turn a profit. Now, it's in the process of shedding more dead weight.
In its bankruptcy filing, Sears named 142 of its worst-performing stores that would shut down in the coming months. That was in addition to 46 stories already pegged for closure.
The company will have less than 500 Sears and Kmart stores left open after the additional closures.
Here's the list of the 40 stores Sears announced would close Thursday, by state or US territory:
Arkansas
Sears: Airport Way, Fairbanks
Arizona
Sears: 4604 E Cactus Road, Phoenix
California
Kmart: 26471 Ynez Road, Temecula
Sears: La Cumbre Plz, Santa Barbara
Connecticut
Sears: 470 Lewis Ave, Meriden
Florida
Sears: 801 N Congress Ave, Boynton Beach FL
Sears: 3342 Nw Federal Hwy Us#1, Jensen Beach
Illinois
Kmart: 3443 W Addison, Chicago
Kmart: 3250 Clear Lake Road, Springfield
Idaho
Sears: 2300 E 17Th St, Idaho Falls
Indiana
Sears: Marquette Mall, Michigan City
Maine
Kmart: 18 Elm Plaza, Waterville
Maryland
Sears: 7103 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda
Michigan
Sears: 5575 B Drive N, Battle Creek
Mississippi
Sears: 1740 Bonita Lakes Circle, Meridian
Sears: 1001 Barnes Crossing Road, Tupelo
Nebraska
Sears: 3404 W 13Th St, Grand Island
New York
Kmart: 805 New York Ave, Huntington
Sears: 3065 Route 50, Saratoga Springs
Sears: 21182 Salmon Run Mall, Watertown
Nevada
Sears: 4355 Grand Canyon Dr Las Vegas
North Carolina
Sears: 3320 Silas Creek Pkwy Winston Salem
Ohio
Sears: 987 E Ash St, Piqua
Pennsylvania
Kmart: 7101 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia
Kmart: 1901 Lincoln Hwy, North Versailles
Sears: 1665 State Hill Road Reading, Wyomissing
Sears: 344 Stroud Mall, Stroudsburg
Puerto Rico
Kmart: Castro Perez Ave (Pr 122), San German
Kmart: 100 Ave. San, Patricio Guaynabo / San Juan
Kmart: Betamces 400, Las Catalinas Mall, Caguas
South Carolina
Sears: 2197 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill
Tennessee
Sears: Southland Mall, Memphis
Sears: 401 Northgate Mall, Chattanooga
Sears: 198 Foothills Mall, Maryville
Sears: 1720 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro
Texas
Sears: 750 Sunland Park Dr, El Paso
Sears: Longview Texas Mall, Longview
Virginia
Sears: 10101 Brook Road, Glen Allen / Richmond
Wisconsin
Sears: 2500 Milton Ave, Janesville
Kmart: 6077 S Packard Avenue, Cudahy
