Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the kingdom's public prosecutor said Monday.
Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and a Washington Post columnist, was critical of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's policies. He was allegedly killed and dismembered on October 2, 2018, in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by men with close ties to the highest levels of the Saudi government and bin Salman.
In a press conference reported by state media Monday, the prosecutor also said former royal court adviser Saud al-Qahtani was investigated but "no evidence" was found against him.
Ten defendants were release due to insufficient evidence, the prosecutor added.
More to follow...
