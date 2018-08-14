Sanders can't guarantee Trump hasn't used N-word

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she cannot guarantee that President Donald Trump has never used a racial slur.
Sanders said, "I haven't been in every single room," when asked if she can say with certainty that Trump has never used the N-word.
Ex-Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman has alleged she has heard Trump on tape using the slur.
Trump said Monday on Twitter that he doesn't "have that word in my vocabulary, and never had." [Related: Trump campaign taking legal action against Omarosa] Sanders says she "can't guarantee" Trump has never used the word, but calls Manigault Newman's claims "salacious and ridiculous."
Sanders says Trump hired Manigault Newman as an assistant to the president because he "wanted to give her a chance." She was a contestant on his reality show "The Apprentice" and a former campaign aide.
Manigault Newman has been releasing audio recordings of private White House conversations as part of her book roll-out tour. She was fired in December.