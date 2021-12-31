Report: Betty White dies at 99 Updated 1 hr ago Updated 1 hr ago | Posted on Dec 31, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Betty White, former Golden Girl and national treasure, was going to turn 100 on Jan. 17. Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (Gray News) - Iconic actress Betty White has died at the age of 99, according to a report from People magazine. This story will be updated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Top 4 Headlines 4WARN Weather Alert: Strong Storms this Weekend 4WARN Weather Alert: Strong Storms this Weekend Mother wants answers after hit-and-run injures 10-year-old son Mother wants answers after hit-and-run injures 10-year-old son Planned Parenthood clinic burns down in Knoxville Planned Parenthood clinic burns down in Knoxville Report: Betty White dies at 99 Report: Betty White dies at 99 Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve Lucas Sellem, Gray News staff Updated Dec 27, 2021 CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer Updated Dec 27, 2021 17-year-old charged in single-car crash that killed his father Torrence Banks Updated Dec 27, 2021 NYE Bash organizers ready for weather, COVID and a big crowd Torrence Banks, Marissa Sulek Updated 4 hrs ago Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site Associated Press Updated Dec 28, 2021 New law will require domestic violence training for TN beauty professionals Danielle Jackson Updated 3 hrs ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.