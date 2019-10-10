READ: Subpoena for Rick Perry in House impeachment Inquiry

House Democrats on Thursday issued a subpoena to Energy Secretary Rick Perry for documents related to the Trump administration's contacts with Ukraine as part of the ongoing House impeachment inquiry.

 Chris Carlson/AP

Read the subpoena: cnn.com/2019/10/10/politics/rick-perry-house-subpoena/index.html

