Rainbow appears during moment of silence for Aretha Franklin at baseball game

(Meredith) -- The Detroit Tigers shared a remarkable photo taken during an Aretha Franklin tribute at Comerica Park on Tuesday.
Baseball fans were standing for a moment of silence for the Queen of Soul when a rainbow appeared in the sky, WXYZ reported.
A photo shows the rainbow arced over the scoreboard, which displayed Franklin's picture next to the word "respect."
The Tigers posted the image to Facebook, with the caption: "Some pictures say it all."
Franklin, a Detroit native, died last Thursday from advanced pancreatic cancer. She was 76.
Her funeral will be held Aug. 31 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.
