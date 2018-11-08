BATTLE CREEK, MI (WSMV) - For those who are impatient and don't want to wait for Thanksgiving dinner, Pringles released chips that taste like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie. Unfortunately, the early bird got the bird so to speak, as they quickly sold out.
The limited-edition chips were not available in stores, and came in a three-pack of stackable mini cans. They went on sale Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. EST online at kelloggsstore.com for $14.99 and reportedly "sold out in record time." The company is not planning on making another batch, stating that supplies were limited.
"Please accept our deepest regrets that we were not able to meet all order requests for Pringles® Thanksgiving In A Can," the company said on their website, "Due to the exclusive nature of this item, we were only able to create a limited number of cans and could not fulfill the unprecedented demand. We appreciate your loyalty to Kellogg's™."
The snack brand produced eight Thanksgiving flavors last year that came in a TV dinner-style tray. Those flavors included mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and cranberry sauce-flavored chips.
Kelloggs is now providing customers disappointed a 20% off coupon for other Kellogg's items. That coupon code is PRINGLES20.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
