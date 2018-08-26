Pope: parents of gay kids shouldn't condemn them

KNOCK, Ireland (AP) — Pope Francis says parents of gay children shouldn't condemn them, ignore their orientation or throw them out of the house. Rather, he says they should pray, talk and try to understand.
Speaking to reporters after closing out a Catholic family rally in Ireland, Francis said: "There have always been gay people and people with homosexual tendencies."
Francis was asked what he would tell a father of a child who just came out as gay. Francis said he would first suggest prayer.
"Don't condemn. Dialogue. Understand, give the child space so he or she can express themselves."
Francis said it might be necessary seek psychiatric help if a child begins to exhibit "worrisome" traits, but that it's something else if an adult comes out as gay.
He urged parents not to respond with silence. "Ignoring child with this tendency shows a lack of motherhood and fatherhood."
He said: "This child has the right to a family. And the family not throwing him out."
___
Pope Francis has declined to confirm or deny claims by the Vatican's retired U.S. ambassador that he briefed the pope in 2013 about sexual misconduct allegations against disgraced ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.
Francis said the 11-page text by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, which reads as a homophobic manifesto and attack on Francis allies in parts, "speaks for itself" and that he wouldn't comment on it.
Francis was asked during an airborne press conference Sunday if Vigano's claims that the two discussed McCarrick in 2013 were true. The pope was also asked about Vigano's claims that McCarrick was already under sanction at the time, but that Francis rehabilitated him.
Francis said he had read Vigano's document and trusted journalists to judge for themselves and said: "I won't say a word about it."