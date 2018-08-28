(Meredith) – A Florida woman remains behind bars after three emaciated dogs were rescued from the back porch of her home, where authorities said they had been trapped for more than two weeks.
Rochely Ann Lopez-Colon was charged on Sunday with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
Earlier this month deputies found three adult dogs in “grave condition,” surrounded by large amounts of feces and confined to a screened-in porch at the home in Palm Coast.
Deputies said the dogs – a German Shepherd mix, a husky and a terrier – were left unattended for 16 days without any visible food and water.
“Their bodies were emaciated and their bone structure and ribs were visible,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The Shepherd mix and the husky were able to walk to the animal control truck, while the third dog had to be carried on a stretcher, according to the department.
“There is no excuse for what happened to these dogs. Sixteen days trapped without food and water on a hot porch during the summer is horrific cruelty,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.
The sheriff said they discovered the animals, thanks to a tip from a neighbor.
