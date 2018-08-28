Police: Texas man shoots woman driver, says women shouldn't drive

(Meredith) -- A Texas man is accused of shooting a woman driving in Katy Texas in July. The woman said she heard a loud bang before realizing a bullet had come through the driver's side window and struck her in the arm.
Security footage led to the arrest of Nicholas D'Agostino about a week and a half later. He told KTRK in Houston that he fired in self-defense after the driver allegedly swerved into his lane twice. "It was vehicular manslaughter. It's almost happened to me before," he said. Officials said he doesn't believe women should drive at all.
The victim's family said she is safe at home recovering.
D'Agostino has since been linked to at least 3 incidents of road rage shooting -- all in Katy, Texas. According to Fox 26, the 29-year-old went to court on Thursday for shooting two different women in their cars. Harris County deputies noted that D'Agostino showed a "dim" view of women on his Facebook page. A statement read at court said the suspect thinks women, "should stay home and birth male babies."
D'Agostino is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $250,000.