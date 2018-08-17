Police: New Hampshire teacher jailed for telling student to lie about relationship

CONCORD, N.H. (Meredith/AP) — A former New Hampshire prep school teacher will spend four months in jail for telling a former student to lie about their relationship to a grand jury investigating sexual misconduct.
David Pook, of Warner, was arrested in February during a grand jury investigation into misconduct at St. Paul's School in Concord, where he'd taught for eight years. Investigators say he had a sexual relationship with a former student and communicated with her about her testimony.
He pleaded guilty to witness tampering and contempt of court Friday and was sentenced to 120 days behind bars.
Pook's lawyer says his client takes responsibility for the crimes, but there's no evidence of a sexual relationship. The prosecutor says Pook and the girl's lies sidetracked the investigation for months.
Pook was fired from The Derryfield School in Manchester after his arrest.
