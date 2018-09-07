(Meredith) -- Police in Wisconsin detained a black 18-year-old man riding in the car with his white grandmother because two passersby thought he was robbing her.
The grandmother and her best friend, also a white woman, were on their way home from church Sunday when they picked up her grandson to give him a lift to work, according to the family's attorney, Joy Bertrand.
Moments later, a black couple flagged down a nearby Wauwatosa police officer to report a man robbing two elderly white women in a blue Lexus, the Journal-Sentinel reported. The couple then pointed out the car and a traffic stop was conducted, police said.
In dashcam video released by the Wauwatosa Police Department, officers can be seen pulling over the Lexus and telling the 18-year-old to exit the vehicle with his hands up.
Officers removed their handguns from their holsters but kept their weapons pointed in a safe direction during the stop, according to a statement released by Wauwatosa Capt. Brian E. Zalewski
"Stop. Get down on your knees. On your knees. Keep your hands up. Don't move. You understand?" an officer tells Carter.
A woman then exits the passenger side of the car to see what's going on. An officer walks over to the Lexus and asks whether she and the driver are OK.
"This is my grandson!" one woman is heard saying. "We're on our way home from church to my house."
"That's your grandson?" the officer replies.
Zalewski said the 18-year-old, identified by family as Akil Carter, was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol for about six minutes while police investigated.
The officers eventually released him and apologized for the misunderstanding.
"It was terrifying," Bertrand said on behalf of the family. "When they ordered Akil out of the car, they realized how serious this was. ... And, that Akil was in danger. I think it has really shaken them and the big takeaway in talking with Grandma that I've heard is that she now knows she can't protect her grandson anymore."
Bertrand said the family has not decided whether to sue.
