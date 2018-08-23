Police find 8 bodies, some dismembered in plastic bags, on streets of Cancun

(Meredith) — Prosecutors on Tuesday said they found a total of eight dead bodies dumped in multiple locations throughout the Mexican resort city of Cancun.
Police discovered two of the bodies, that of a man and a woman, in the trunk of a taxi around midnight Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. The driver reportedly parked the taxi outside the Chedraui de la Multiplaza shopping mall and fled before police arrived.
In a separate location, police located the dismembered bodies of two men in several plastic bags.
Authorities made another grisly discovery on Tuesday when they found a man bound and shot to death.
Within hours police found yet another man who had been fatally shot and covered in a plastic bag, as well as a man who was killed while lying in a hammock, the prosecutors’ office for the state of Quintana Roo said.
Details of the eighth body have not been released. Police did not immediately say whether or not the slayings are related.
None of the killings occurred in Cancun’s beach-side hotel zone.
On Wednesday, the U.S. State Department updated a travel advisory it issued earlier this month warning travelers to "exercise increased caution in Mexico due to crime."
"Violent crime, such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery, is widespread," the department wrote.
The travel advisory urges Americans to avoid traveling to the following states: Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas.
When traveling to other parts of the country, including Cancun, the department urges travelers to reconsider or exercise increased caution.
