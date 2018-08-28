Police arrest suspect accused of murdering girlfriend with machete

Pocola, OK (Meredith/KFSM) -- Police have captured the man accused of murdering a woman in Pocola, Oklahoma, with a machete, according to investigators for the Pocola Police Department.
The suspect Steven Asher, 31, is being held at the Pocola Police Department for questioning.
Police confirmed that Asher and the woman were in a relationship. Authorities say the incident started as a fight, which quickly escalated from there.
Both the victim and Asher lived together and have a child, according to investigators. The machete police believe was used in the murder was recovered at the crime scene.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol began investigating after finding the victim’s body on a road in the area about 8:15 a.m. on Monday, August 27, 2018.
