Officer buys gas for elderly woman who didn’t have enough money to fill tank

(Meredith) -- A kind-hearted Michigan police officer is being praised for helping an elderly woman who didn't have enough money to pay for gas.
The woman only had $3 in change when she stopped at a Citgo in St. Clair Shores on Friday, according to a Facebook post written by gas station owner Seth Kazz.
A police officer standing behind her in line overhead the amount and decided to approach the woman as she walked back to her car.
"After a few minutes of getting to know one another, he realized she was really struggling and didn't have any gas or money left," Kazz wrote.
The woman told the officer that her husband recently died and she'd been left to pay all of their bills. She said she's fallen behind every month.
Moved by her story, the officer went back inside the gas station and bought the woman $20 worth of gas.
"This $20 really helped her! She would of most likely ended up running out of gas," Kazz wrote. "To all the men and women in blue, I THANK YOU for your service."
The viral Facebook post has been shared more than 11,000 times and counting.
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.