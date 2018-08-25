NYC officers find dismembered body stuffed into two separate bags

THE BRONX (Meredith) — Police officers in the Bronx were responding to a call Friday for a "suspicious package" when they discovered a dismembered body shoved inside two separate bags.
According to PIX11, employees of a neighborhood park called police in the afternoon after spotting the bags near Clinton Playground, a spot where families and children play regularly.
The victim has not been identified, and police are working to identify suspects.
The New York City medical examiner will determine the cause of death of the victim. The investigation is ongoing.
