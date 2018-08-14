Nun caught smuggling drugs in high heels, police say

(Meredith) – A nun in Missouri has been charged after police say she was allegedly smuggling two pounds of cocaine into Australia.
According to Newsweek, 51-year-old Denise Marie Woodrum said she was doing it for her lover that she met online. The incident began in August 2017 when she was arrested at a Sydney, Australia, airport. She pleaded guilty in January 2018 to importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug.
However, the story has come to light again because in early August 2018, Woodrum’s attorney, Rebecca Neil, told a judge that Woodrum was groomed and duped into transporting the drugs by her online lover, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.
“She was groomed to provide a financial gain for this person, Hendrik Cornelius, whatever person or persons it was behind this identity,” Neil said. “There are fraudsters out there who are relying on women who are vulnerable.”