New challenge encourages customers to leave 100% tip on restaurant bill

(Meredith) – A new trend is encouraging people to leave a 100% tip on their restaurant bills.
The “tip the bill challenge” emerged on Twitter earlier this month to show support for restaurant workers.
As part of the challenge, customers tip big and upload a photo of their check with the hashtag “TipTheBill” or “TipTheBillChallenge.” Servers are also encouraged to share photos of the tips they've received from those participating.
A waitress named Sarah McGraw tweeted that a customer decided to pay 100% gratuity and tipped her $61.04 on Wednesday.
“Someone did the #tipthebill to me at work today and let me just say my day was made,” she wrote.
Currently, the federal government allows restaurant workers who get tipped to be paid as little as $2.13 per hour if they make at least $7.25 per hour with tips included.
"For the #tipthebillchallenge, I understand how people don’t want to tip more than 20% at a restaurant, especially if the service isn’t very good, but as a server your only source of income are tips. If someone tips 50% or more that goes a long way. Mentally and financially," Twitter user, Darnell Jabroni, wrote.
Though the challenge is mostly positive, there are some skeptics who believe not everyone is telling the truth about the tips they're leaving behind or receiving.
"If y’all doing the #tipthebillchallenge I need to see the entire receipt to make sure you not finessing on the 'customer copy,'" one user wrote.
Another user echoed the same concern: "If I see one more #tipthebillchallenge on a CUSTOMER copy receipt, I'm going to spazz."
Whether it's a $5 tip or a $50 tip, supporters of the challenge are still encouraging people to "tip the bill" at least once.
