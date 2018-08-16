Nearly $100K worth of ramen noodles stolen in Georgia, police say

(Meredith) – Police in Georgia are trying to figure out who stole a semi-truck filled with about $98,000 worth of ramen noodles.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said the driver parked the tractor-trailer at a Chevron gas station in Fayette County on July 25 with permission from the owner, ABC News reported.
Deputies said when the driver returned to pick up the semi on Aug. 1, it was gone.
The trailer is white and has the license plate tag 202643A and the trailer number 20152059, according to authorities.
As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made.
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.