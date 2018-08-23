Mother, daughter die after being electrocuted by motel air conditioner

(WRAL/CNN/Meredith) – A North Carolina woman and her daughter were electrocuted while trying to reset an air conditioner unit in their extended stay motel room, authorities said.
Kendra Pittman, 30, and her three children were living at an Economy Inn Hotel and Suites in Nash County.
On Monday, Pittman tried to reset the ac unit as temperatures soared into the 90s. Police said at one point the machine malfunctioned and started smoking.
Her 10-year-old son told investigators Pittman opened the door to the let the smoke out and then collapsed, losing consciousness.
Rocky Mountain Cpl. Brad Summerlin confirmed both the woman and her 9-year-old daughter died from electrocution.
Summerlin said in a statement that the ventilation unit apparently charged the surrounding area and sent a jolt of electricity through their bodies as they tried to exit the room.
Tony Williams, the woman’s cousin, told WRAL their family is devastated.
“She was just doing the right thing by trying to be a good mother… and lost her life inside her room,” Williams said.
Police said they will review the motel’s code enforcement records. Building inspectors will also inspect the unit.
A motel employee declined to comment to WRAL News on Monday.
