Mother charged in baby's death after fentanyl found in sippy cup

PITTSBURGH (Meredith) — A Pittsburgh woman was arrested Friday for the death of her 17-month-old daughter after test results found fentanyl in the baby's sippy cup.
Jhenea Pratt, 23, is charged with homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.
Her baby, Charlette Napper-Talley, died back in April. Police tell KDKA they received a call on April 5 from Pratt saying she found her daughter unresponsive.
When officers arrived, they performed CPR and the child was rushed to the emergency room where she was pronounced dead.
Police tell KDKA fentanyl was found in Charlette's system and in her sippy cup.
Fentanyl is a fast-acting narcotic analgesic and sedative that is sometimes abused for its heroin-like effect.
