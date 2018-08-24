More than $6,000 raised for father charged with punching sex offender in court

(Meredith) -- Hundreds of people have raised more than $6,000 for a man who police said attacked a former youth pastor convicted of filming a 14-year-old girl exiting the shower.
Donald Courtney Biggs, 40, was being sentenced for the crime on Wednesday when a man leaped over the railing inside a Medford, Oregon courtroom and punched Biggs in the face, reported the Mail Tribune. Following the attack, Biggs curled into the fetal position on the floor.
The assailant was later identified as 45-year-old Kevin Patrick Smith. He was arrested on multiple charges including fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Earlier this year Biggs pleaded guilty to one felony count of transporting with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. He admitted to taking a 14-year-old girl on a church trip to Southern California with the intent to film her exiting the shower.
A U.S. district court judge sentenced Biggs to 15 years in prison on Thursday, after his previous court hearing was interrupted.
Aside from his most recent conviction, the former youth pastor is also accused of secretly recording other young women and girls showering, using the bathroom and changing clothes between at least March 2013 and September 2014.
Judge Anne Aiken ruled Biggs be considered a "repeat and dangerous sex offender" for filming the victims.
As part of a plea deal, nine other transportation and child pornography charges against Biggs were dropped.
Less than 24 hours after Smith was arrested for punching the former youth pastor, supporters launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for him. Smith is reportedly the father of two of the victims.
The fundraising campaign has raised $6,650 and counting as of Friday morning.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
