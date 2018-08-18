9-month-old infant dies after being left in hot car in Florida

Hernando County, FL (Meredith/WFTS) -- An infant boy died on Friday after being left in a hot car Hernando County, Florida, officials say.
Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene Friday morning in Spring Hill, Florida, just after 11 a.m. after they received a call about an infant who had just been removed from a hot car.
Officials with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said 9-month-old Keyton O’Callaghan was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 12:06 p.m.
They posted about the incident on their Facebook page:#Alert: Hernando County Sheriffs Office
Infant Dies After Being Left in Hot Car
On 08-17-18 at approximately 11:16 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies, along with Hernando County Fire Rescue, were dispatched to 12310 Elgin Boulevard in Spring Hill after 9-1-1 operators received a call of an infant who had just been removed from a hot car.
During the 9-1-1 call, a person on scene was providing CPR to the infant.
Upon arrival, deputies and fire rescue immediately began rendering aid to the infant.
The infant, in critical condition, was quickly transported to Oak Hill Hospital by Hernando County Fire Rescue. Deputies established a crime scene at the residence.
Preliminary investigation reveals that the infant, Keyton O'Callaghan W/M DOB/11-06-2017, had been in the care of his mother, Cami Lee Moyer W/F DOB/07-12-1980, since last night.
The infant was discovered in the car, in the driveway, by the father, Eric O'Callaghan W/M DOB/02-10-1986, just before the 9-1-1 call was placed this morning. O'Callaghan performed CPR on the infant until fire rescue arrived and took over.
Sadly, at 12:06 p.m., Keyton O'Callaghan was pronounced deceased by a physician at Oak Hill Hospital.
It is unknown, at this time, how long little Keyton had been in the car. Detectives are still working to establish a chronological timeline of events.
Detectives are still in the process of interviewing Cami Lee Moyer.
-Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, FacebookInvestigators say that Keyton had been in the care of his mother, Cami Lee Moyer, 38, since Thursday night. HCSO says that the infant's father, Eric O'Callaghan, 32, came home and found Keyton in the vehicle parked on the driveway in front of the home.
Deputies say O'Callaghan took the infant inside where he began performing CPR on the child while he was on the phone with 911. He continued to perform CPR until fire rescue arrived and took over.
At this time, officials do not know how long Keyton was left in the car. Detectives are still working to establish a chronological timeline of events.
“If you think you might forget, put a shoe back there. Take it off your foot and put it back there. Put your phone back there," Denise Moloney with HCSO said in a press conference. "It’s sad to say, but you’re going to remember your phone, how are you not going to remember your child?”
Investigators are currently interviewing Moyer and say it is possible that she will face charges.
Moyer called her child a "miracle baby" on a GoFundMe page she created last year. It states Keyton beat the odds, given only a 20 percent chance to survive after contracting a virus in the NICU.
Just a few months later, the baby that, according to family, beat the odds, died from a tragedy law enforcement calls preventable.
The official temperature that day was recorded at 86 with a feels-like temperature of 97 in the 11 a.m. hour on Friday.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.