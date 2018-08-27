Mom says 9-year-old son killed himself after being bullied, coming out as gay

(Meredith) -- A Colorado mother said her 9-year-old son committed suicide just weeks after coming out as gay, and she believes bullying is partly to blame for his death.
Leia Pierce told KDVR-TV her son, Jamel Myles, started fourth-grade at Joe Shoemaker Elementary School in Denver on Monday.
The mom said Jamel told her he was gay over the summer.
“He looked so scared when he told me,” she said. “And I said, ‘I still love you.’”
With a new-found confidence, the 9-year-old boy was excited to come out to his classmates.
“He went to school and said he was going to tell people he’s gay because he’s proud of himself,” Pierce said.
Four days into the school year, she found her son dead.
“Four days is all it took,” Pierce said. “My son told my oldest daughter the kids at school told him to kill himself. I’m just sad he didn’t come to me.”
Denver Public Schools said in a letter to parents that it’s providing a crisis team for students affected by this tragedy. The district also said it will continue to offer support for Jamel’s family.
