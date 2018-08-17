Modern Moby-Dick? Whale capsizes boat in New Jersey

DEAL, New Jersey (Meredith) — A whale caused a 20-foot boat to capsize in waters new the New Jersey coast, state police said Thursday.
Luckily, no one was injured in the incident, which happened about one mile off the coast from the city of Deal.
New Jersey State Police said in a Facebook post that two people were fishing in the boat when a whale surfaced beneath them, causing the boat to overturn. The two people fell overboard and into the water but were not hurt. Their names have not been released.
Troopers from the New Jersey State Marine Services Bureau are heading the investigation into the accident.
State police said jokingly in the social media post that "charges against the whale are pending its apprehension."
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.