Michigan woman rescued after tree crushes camper, trapping her inside

ARENAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) - One woman had to be rescued after storms in Michigan rolled through and dropped a tree on her camper.
"It was pretty scary," said Nancy Rathbun, who was inside the camper when it happened. "The trailer moved. Then it just pushed me forward."
She wasn’t hurt, but it took about 15 to 20 minutes for people to rescue her.
"They came after through the rain and ripped off the side and came and got me,” Rathbun said. “I was fine. I was just fine.”
Her friend, Diane Feldpausch, recalled those anxious moments waiting for her neighbor to be freed.
“I'm just glad she's OK," Feldpausch said. "Mother nature cleaned house here. We'll all be fine. Everything's great. It will be fine.”
While Rathbun said she is fine, the same can't be said for her car. She said another tree totaled her vehicle. The winds also turned Mike Harrold's boat upside down at the marina.
"It's covered under insurance, hopefully for the best," Harrold said.
Ashmin Stamm was home when a tree fell on his roof and said it was a night he won't forget.
"I was praying that my bedroom upstairs didn't get destroyed," Stamm said. "It was really loud. It sounded similar to a train with the wind. It was shaking the house."
Another resident in the area, Dan Bartlett, keeps an eye on his neighbor’s home.
"There were three waterspouts through the lightning on the water," he said. "When I saw this I was bummed out, but what are you going to do? We're alive."
No injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.