Miami Beach police pull over couple to help man with marriage proposal

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (Meredith) — A Florida woman was in for a huge surprise when police pulled her and her boyfriend over.
A man identified only as Kenneth walked into the Miami Beach Police Station and asked Officer O’Neal if the cops would help him propose to his girlfriend.
Kenneth and his girlfriend were later "pulled over" by police and asked to step out of the car. The officer asks Kenneth if he has anything to say for himself.
That's when Kenneth gets down on one knee, holds out an engagement ring and tells his girlfriend, "I just want you to marry me."
The woman looks around, seemingly confused, as she thought just seconds ago she was being pulled over by police. The officer is seen standing to the side of the couple, smiling and laughing.
Of course, the whole thing was part of the proposal.
After a few moments of processing what was happening, the woman finally says yes to Kenneth.
The whole incident was recorded on video by Miami Beach police. You can watch the proposal here.
