Market of Choice recalls vegan sesame noodle salad for undeclared egg

(Meredith) — Market of Choice is recalling its Gourmet Take Away Sesame Noodle Salad Vegan because it contains undeclared egg.
The FDA announced the recall Monday.
The recalled product was sold in 8 oz and 16 oz containers with sell-by dates of Aug. 4, 2018 through Sept. 13, 2018.
The noodle salad was sold at Market of Choice stores in Oregon, including Ashland, Eugene, Bend, Corvallis, Portland and West Linn.
No illnesses have been reported to date. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat this product.
Customers who purchased this product and have an egg allergy should not eat it and return it for a full refund.
For further information on this recall, visit the FDA's website here.
