Man searching for his father discovers unknown half-brother

(Meredith / CNN / WROC) -- A New York man went looking for his father and ended up finding a brother he didn't know he had.
Frank Puglissi was 14 when he found out he was adopted by his father, but when he asked his mother about his biological father, she wouldn't give him any answers.
"She would always get upset and told me that he passed away," Puglissi said.
He had mostly given up the search until this summer when his cousin Marissa uncovered something interested from a simple Google search.
"A picture popped up that my mom and I found, and I thought, 'Well, this person has the same name, but they're really young but they look just like my cousin," she said.
That man turned out to be Puglissi's half-brother, Frank Restagno. The two definitely look alike, but they wanted to make sure they were really related, so they took a DNA test.
It took 6-10 days to get back, and it stated that we were 99.997 percent related," Puglissi said.
After a few weeks, they say they're still processing the news.
"It's still a little surreal. That's kind of like the first word that comes to mind, right?" Restagno said.
The two plan to meet up soon to get to know each other.