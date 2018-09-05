Man installs electric fence to keep kids off his lawn

(Meredith) – A Virginia man said he was fed up with children trespassing on his property, so he installed an electric fence to keep them away.
Bryan Tucker’s house is just feet away from a bus stop in Henrico County, WRIC reported.
After he installed the electric fence, some neighbors called police saying Tucker did not put up a warning sign. The potential safety hazard alarmed some parents.
"Me, I'm a parent and I don't want any children to get electrocuted," said neighbor Wayne Milby.
“It’s insane,” said another parent who asked to remain anonymous.
Tucker told WRIC he installed the fence because he grew tired of kids throwing trash and walking on his lawn.
“I’m not in charge of other people’s children,” he said. “All I can do is protect myself, and that’s why I’ve got a fence up.”
County officials later asked Tucker to take down the fence because it was on an easement, making it illegal. But he’s allowed to re-install it if he keeps the fence at his property line.
