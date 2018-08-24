Man claims to be twin of escaped fugitive, demands to be released

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Meredith/AP) — A man claiming to have been mistaken for his twin fugitive brother will either be extradited back to Georgia or released from a Miami jail next week.
The Augusta Chronicle reports the 63-year-old told authorities he is Jean Vernet Prado, not his twin Raul Eduardo Prado. Raul Prado was serving a 25-year sentence for trafficking marijuana in 2007 until his escape May 7 from a work detail in Augusta, Georgia.
The man currently in custody was arrested the next day in Miami by a U.S. Marshal Regional Fugitive Task Force, but says he is not Raul Prado.
The man's attorney, Jonathan Meltz, recently filed an opposition to extradition and request for release.
Meltz says a hearing is scheduled next week in which authorities will have to prove that his client is indeed Raul Prado or release him.
