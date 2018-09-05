DALLAS, Texas (Meredith) — A man is in custody after he allegedly repeatedly slammed his pickup truck into the front of a Dallas TV news station.
Dallas police arrested Michael Chadwick Fry, 34, following the incident.
The truck crashed into the building that houses news station KDFW early Wednesday morning, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.
After crashing his pickup truck into the building, Fry allegedly got out of his vehicle and began yelling, throwing papers from a bag, and removing several boxes from the truck, KTVT reports.
Dallas police told KTVT that the bomb squad was called in to investigate the bags and boxes that Fry allegedly took out of his truck. The bags were cleared.
There were no reports of injuries and the building was evacuated. All employees were allowed back into the building after about three hours.
Fry never entered the building. He was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. He was later released and taken to jail where he was charged with felony criminal mischief.
Dallas Police Maj. Max Geron told KTVT that Fry had “mental issues” and had indicated to them that “people were trying to kill him.”
Fry does have a criminal history – including arrests for assault, resisting arrest, DWI and probation violations.
Police said Fry appeared to be most upset about an officer-involved shooting in 2012. Fry was a passenger in the vehicle where another man was shot and killed by police.
In that incident, Roberto Carlos Hernandez drove into a police vehicle, prompting the deputy to shoot Hernandez.
At Wednesday's incident, the papers Fry spread everywhere were flyers referencing Hernandez's death. Some of the flyers said, "They tried to kill me. And missed. And hit him. They have been trying to kill me for years now."
Dallas police said most of the flyers Fry thrown around consisted of rambling messages.
