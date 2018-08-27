Male model charged in fatal beating of homeless man who asked for money

(Meredith) – A fitness model in Miami is charged with second-degree murder for beating a homeless man to death with a bat, police said.
The Miami-Herald reported that 33-year-old Hivo Gonzalez began arguing with a panhandler named Pedro Cruz while at a gas station on June 8.
Newly released surveillance video shows Gonzalez retrieve a heavy fish bat from the cab of his pickup truck during the heated exchange. He is then seen chasing the panhandler, striking him twice in the head and driving away from the scene.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald, Gonzalez “did not call 911, and did not render aid to the victim.”
Cruz, 49, later died from his injuries at a Miami hospital.
Gonzalez’s defense attorney, H. Scott Fingerhut, said Cruz threatened his client when he refused to hand over money. The lawyer also said Gonzalez did not know Cruz had suffered fatal injuries.
“This is a really good-natured guy who believed he was put into a life-or-death situation,” said Fingerhut, according to the newspaper. “We are deeply sorry about what happened to Mr. Cruz. The bottom line: Hivo Gonzalez is no killer.”
Gonzalez, whose occupation is listed as "boater" on the arrest report, runs charter fishing trips and works in the fitness industry. He also participates in workout competitions.
