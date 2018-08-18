Maine restaurant receives threats for changing crinkle-cut fries to straight-cut

WATERVIILE, Maine (Meredith) — A hot dog restaurant in Maine recently made the switch from crinkle-cut fries to straight-cut, and some customers are not tolerating it.
Bolley's Famous Franks, which opened in 1962, ditched crinkle-cut fries due to the extra cost it takes to make them.
Restaurant co-owner Leslie Parsons told the Kennebec Journal that crinkle-cut fries require special blades to make them that need to be purchased every month and are "ridiculously pricey and flimsy."
But several disgruntled customers were seriously unhappy about the decision and even made threats of violence against Bolley's Famous Franks.
According to her post on Facebook, Parsons said she has encountered some "pretty disturbing and hostile customers."
"I just want to say I will absolutely not tolerate being sworn at, threatened physical harm to myself, my husband and children," the Facebook post reads. "It is unacceptable here at Bolley's and should NEVER be tolerated anywhere."
Parsons also said she apologizes to customers who prefer the crinkle-cut fry and appreciates those who have respectfully discussed the change.
The news of the hostile customers has since traveled around the world. Parsons told the Kennebec Journal that a newspaper in China wants to try the fries, and a representative for celebrity chef Rachael Ray also called her.
