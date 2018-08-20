'Lucky' baby girl born at 18:18 on 8-18-18

(Meredith) – A baby girl born at a Colorado hospital has a very special birthday.
Luciana Castillo was born at 18:18 hours on Aug. 18, 2018, according to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) in Loveland.
The hospital posted an adorable photo of Luciana on its official Facebook page, saying the baby girl has “a birthday to remember.” The date, 8-18-18, is a palindrome date, meaning it reads the same backward and forward.
Luciana's time of birth, which is always recorded in military hours at the hospital, also carried the “18” theme.
“One more fun numbers' twist on Luciana’s birth: Her older sister is eight years old,” the hospital wrote.
The numbers eight and 18 symbolize luck, life, and prosperity in some cultures, according to a USA Today report on why Aug. 18 was such a popular date for weddings this year.
When asked about the baby's impeccable timing, Luciana's mother, Erika Crespin, told the hospital her daughter "cooperated well."
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.