'LazyTown' star Stefan Karl Stefansson dies after cancer battle

(Meredith) -- Icelandic actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, known for playing "LazyTown" villain Robbie Rotten, has died at age 43 from a battle with cancer.
He was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2016 but claimed it was removed after surgery.
Stefansson shared the timeline of his treatment with fans on social media. In March he announced that the disease had returned and doctors were unable to operate.
According to BBC News, his wife Steinunn Olina revealed the father-of-four's cancer was in its final stages
"LazyTown" was produced from 2004-2007, with additional episodes produced in 2013 and 2014.
According to the BBC, the show aired in more than 180 countries worldwide.
