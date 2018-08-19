(Meredith) — An eight-year-old boy from Munster, Indiana risked his own safety to save his two-year-old brother from a dog attack.
According to WBBM, Tatiana Moore and her toddler son Micha were stopping by a neighbor's house when two dogs belonging to a different neighbor charged Micha.
Moore's eight-year-old son Sacha ran toward the dogs to protect his little brother.
More told WBBM one of the dogs has its mouth around Micha's head. But thanks to Sacha fighting off the dogs, Micha was not injured.
Through his heroic efforts, Sacha himself did suffer bites, scrapes and bruises, telling WBBM he is in a lot of pain.
Police told WBBM the two dogs somehow managed to bust out of their fenced-in yard. The dogs are being held in a shelter for a 10-day observation.
The unidentified dog owner was given two citations. The owner said the dogs are usually friendly and not vicious. Because of this unexpected attack, she might get rid of them.
Moore and Sacha said they do not want anything bad to happen to the dogs, just that their fence is better secured.
Munster is located about 35 minutes south of Chicago.
