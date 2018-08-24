Illinois officers disciplined for telling suspect 'go ahead, finish yourself off'

YORKVILLE, Illinois (Meredith) — Three Illinois police officers were disciplined after one of them was caught on camera encouraging a suspect to kill himself.
Yorkville police were called to a single-family home for a domestic disturbance Sept. 14, 2017. A 44-year-old man was reportedly fighting with his mother outside the home and throwing garbage onto the road, according to WGN.
When officers arrived, the man and his mother both went back inside the home and refused to open the door for police.
Dashcam video recorded audio of Yorkville officer Jeffery Johnson arguing with the suspect, telling him to "bring it" and saying insults like "you live with your mother."
The suspect can be heard screaming and cursing at the officers.
Police saw the suspect through the window with his hands around his own throat, strangling himself. Johnson is heard in the dashcam video saying, "go ahead, please, finish yourself off."
Sergeant Sarah Klingel is heard in the video yelling, "Guess what? We're breaking in the f***ing door!"
The male suspect was ultimately charged with disorderly conduct and resisting a police officer. His mother, who is in her 70s, was charged with resisting a police officer, court records show.
A judge found the man and his mother not guilty in July 2018, criticizing the officers' behavior for choosing to escalate the man's "emotional distress."
An internal investigation into the incident concluded on Aug. 2, 2018 when disciplinary measures against the three officers were announced. Sergeant Klingel was fired, Johnson was suspended without pay for 30 days and officer Christopher Hayes, who was also on the scene, received a written warning.
Yorkville Police Chief Rich Hart told WGN the officers' behavior did not meet the values of the department and was "unacceptable." Hart also said the department's officers are taught situation deescalation during training.
Yorkville is about 1.5 hours southwest of Chicago.
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.