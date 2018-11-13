CA Wildfires

As if the gut-wrenching images weren't powerful enough, the staggering numbers behind the California wildfires show this recent rash of infernos is unlike any other.

 AP

Here are some ways to help the victims of the California wildfires:

  • Monetary donations can be made to the American Red Cross or donate $10 by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999.
  • The United Way of Northern California is taking donations online for its NorCal Fire Relief Fund and via text by sending the message BUTTEFIRE to 91999.

For volunteer opportunities and wildfire prevention tips, TEMA has a dedicated website for resources and information. Click here for more information.

