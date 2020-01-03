ROCKFORD, IL (WSMV) -- A police stand-off with hostages is currently taking place at a credit union in Rockford, according to an NBC affiliate.
WREX reports that an armed gunman entered a branch of Heritage Credit Union just after 2:30PM, and police say as he entered he demanded people leave.
Police say not everyone was able to exit, and there are an unknown number of people inside the credit union, where the gunman has now barricaded himself.
WMAQ in Chicago reports that there are potentially employees and customers being held hostage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.