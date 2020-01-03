Rockford Police stand-off

 ROCKFORD, IL

ROCKFORD, IL (WSMV) -- A police stand-off with a hostage took place at a credit union in Rockford, according to an NBC affiliate.

WREX reports that an armed gunman entered a branch of Heritage Credit Union just after 2:30PM, and police say as he entered he demanded people leave. 

Police said not everyone was able to exit, and there was one person inside the credit union, where the gunman had barricaded himself.

Originally, WMAQ in Chicago reported that there were potentially employees and customers being held hostage.

As of 7 p.m. local time, Rockford Police say they believe there is only one hostage inside at this time with one suspect. 

Shortly after 9 p.m. local time, police say the gunman and the hostage came out of the bank with their hands up.

Police took the hostage, who was identified as a female employee of the bank, to a separate area and the man was taken to the ground and handcuffed. 

The police do not believe the suspect and hostage knew each other before the incident. 

The hostage was taken for an evaluation at a hospital.

 

Content Producer

Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019.

