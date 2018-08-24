Host of 'Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous' Robin Leach dies at 76

(Meredith) — Veteran journalist Robin Leach, best known for hosting the television show Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, has died at age 76.
Leach died Thursday night at a hospital in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where he worked as a columnist.
Fellow columnist John Katsilometes said on Twitter that Leach suffered a stroke Nov. 21 in Cabo San Lucas and has been hospitalized ever since.
Leach would have turned 77 next week.
